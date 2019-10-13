WATERLOO — It’s like trying to force your foot into a shoe that’s two sizes too small.
The newer fire trucks that will eventually be bought by fire departments, such as the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department, often are too big to fit into the bays of fire stations that were built years ago when fire fighting apparatus was smaller.
Monday night, the Village Board will consider a motion to accept a proposal from McCormick Engineering of Geneva to provide engineering services, design and bid documents for the planned addition to the Waterloo Fire Department on East Water Street.
Engineer Jason McCormick said he would do the work for $10,500.
The tentative plan is to take out the rear walls of the existing fire station and to build an addition to allow newer trucks to fit inside the building with adequate room to spare.
The board also will consider a motion to sign a professional services contract with the MRB Group for no more than $15,000. MRB’s grant writing services department is offering to assist the Waterloo Economic Development Committee in preparing and submitting another application to the state for the 2020 Downtown Revitalization Initiative award of $10 million to chosen communities in the Finger Lakes region that submit applications.
The village submitted an application this year for the $10 million DRI grant but, was not selected.
Under old business, the board will get an update on construction of the Pressure Reducing Valve facility on Woodworth Road in Fayette. Members also will be told that a decision needs to be made soon on the possible addition of a granular-activated carbon filter system for the water treatment plant in Fayette. Upgrades to the plant are in the design stage now, requiring a decision on the carbon filter.
In other agenda items, the board:
• Will be told that the only bid received for installing new water and sewer infrastructure under several streets on the south side of the village, starting with Lincoln Street, came in higher than budgeted.
That bid was declined and the project will be re-bid in February, with consideration given to using village public works staff to help offset some of the cost. Once the underground water and sewer infrastructure is installed on these streets, they will be repaved.
• Will vote on a motion to accept the draft audit from CPA Lee Walter of village financial statements for the 2018-19 fiscal year that ended May 31.
• Will consider a motion to appoint Patricia Cook Meyer as acting village justice, serving when Village Justice Conrad Struzik is not available.
• Will vote on the proposed appointments of Joyce French to the Planning Board and Sue Bird to the Zoning Board of Appeals for five-year terms.