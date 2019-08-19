WATERLOO — As of Sunday evening, state police had not released the names of the people injured in a head-on crash Sunday on Edwards Road.
Police said the accident happened about 11 a.m. just south of Route 96. Preliminary information indicates a northbound driver was in the wrong lane and hit a southbound vehicle head-on.
Two passengers in the southbound vehicle were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Geneva General Hospital with less serious injuries.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was also taken to Geneva General.
The road was closed for several hours while police and emergency responders were on the scene. A call to the state police barracks in Waterloo was not answered Sunday evening, although police said an update would be provided later in the day.
