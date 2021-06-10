WATERLOO — The 2020-21 school year has been difficult for many high-schoolers, thanks to COVID.
But Waterloo High School art students, many who learned remotely from home, have not let COVID negatively impact their artistic creativity.
In fact, two seniors drew inspiration from it.
The annual art show, canceled last year, is set up in the lobby of the high school. Many works of art are available for purchase. It concludes this week.
Senior independent art student Joycelyn Dressing said she used COVID restrictions to refocus her art and explore new art forms under teachers Sarah Carey and Dana Brabant.
She has the largest number of items in the show, including an eye-catching miniature dollhouse. She painstakingly designed, built and painted household items in amazing detail. “I’ve taken every art course I can. This was something new and I really put a lot into it. I’m proud of how it turned out,” Dressing said.
Carey said she encourages students to develop their own curriculum and she works to fill in the gaps. “I try to find out what they like to do and work with them to develop that,” Carey said.
Dressing’s work also includes a ceramic mosaic made from an old china set that her dad was going to donate. She asked him to save it and she broke it into pieces to incorporate the broken pieces into the mosaic, which features a mirror in the middle. Also on display is an “Irish nutcracker’’ soldier, done for a family friend with deep Irish roots and a love of nutcracker figures. Again, Carey said Dressing’s eye for detail is evident, right down to tiny buttons on the kilt.
Her work also includes weavings, drawings and paintings.
Dressing plans to attend Nazareth College in the fall to major in art education.
“I also want to keep making art, both for enjoyment and to sell. Its become a passion,” she said. “I’ve loved art since I was little, drew on family trips in the car. I never thought I’d get into three-dimensional work, but I’ve grown to love it.”
Another senior independent art student is Dakota Huling. She has been learning remotely this year. Carey said her love of art has been critical in keeping her in school and helping her deal with stresses in her life.
“My brother was into art and I liked what he created. I tried to copy him and really got into art classes in seventh grade. Art classes were my favorites and I worked on my art skills even outside of school as an escape. It’s calmed me down when I was stressed,” Huling said.
Carey said the art room at the high school was Huling’s “home away from home,” a place she could go to get away from it all and work on her art. Carey said Huling also has a keen eye for line design and intricate details, reflected in three self-portraits.
She plans to take a year off after graduation to do an apprenticeship with a tattoo parlor, believing her art skills would come into good use in designing tattoos. She also plans to go to college to study art therapy. She wants to do custom art designs on items such as sneakers.
Carey and Brabant said the year has been challenging to teach art, a very hands on subject. Carey said she was able to convince school officials to get a “hover cam’’ to allow remote students to see the same things in-school students were seeing and hearing.
“It was a challenge, but we were creative and I’m very proud of the students for what they’ve put into their art,” Carey said.