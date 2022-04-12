WATERLOO — James Karcz was approved April 4 to be the new assistant principal at Waterloo High School.
The vote was unanimous to name Karcz to a four-year probationary appointment, effective May 5 and expiring May 4, 2026. If he receives a performance review rating of effective or highly effective in three of the four years, he would be eligible for a tenure appointment.
Karcz will receive a salary of $79,000 and be a member of the Waterloo Educational Leaders Association union. He succeeds Thomas Mitchell, who resigned earlier this year.
Karcz has previously worked in the Pulaski and Union Springs school districts.