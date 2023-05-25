WATERLOO — Want the village to look nice? Are you not afraid to get your hands dirty?
If so, the Waterloo In Bloom committee is looking for you to volunteer.
The group is in the midst of filling planters with fresh flowers and plants for placement on major streets in the village in an effort to beautify the community for the Celebrate Commemorate Memorial Day weekend activities and beyond.
“We need some new blood,” longtime committee volunteer Kathy Peters said. “I bet our average age is around 70. We’re ready to go this year, but many of us have been doing this for over 20 years and won’t be able to in the future, and we know how hard it is to get people to volunteer.”
Peters urged anyone interested in volunteering to contact Waterloo In Bloom chairwoman Kate Velte-Schweitz at 315-539-3622. Or, sign up on the village website.
Peters said the village handles the filling and placement of hanging baskets in the downtown area, but Waterloo In Bloom does all of the large planters downtown and in other areas, with financial help from local businesses. They also take care of small flower beds at intersections along Virginia and Main streets.
Organized in the spring of 2002, Waterloo In Bloom was formed to prepare Waterloo to compete in America In Bloom, a national beautification program that fosters community involvement and civic pride through the challenge of a friendly competition between participating communities across the country. The group remained intact after that and now has around 30 members.
Using funds donated by local sponsors, they plant over 50 containers with flowers, also placing some at seven welcome signs entering the village, in the four village cemeteries, on Vern’s Way, and at Memory Bank.
The village contributes 50 hanging flower baskets.
Sponsors for 2023 are Coe-Genung Funeral Home, Community Bank, Dr. Rodney Littlejohn, W. Gray Service, Finger Lakes Partners, and Muranda Cheese. Participating member organizations are the village and town of Waterloo, Waterloo Rotary Club, Waterloo Presbyterian Church, the Boy Scouts, Cassim Farms, Sessler Companies, Seneca Meadows, and Valley Pharmacy.