WATERLOO — The intersection of Route 96, Brewer Road and Whiskey Hill Road has seen its share of accidents over the years.
After a three-vehicle fatality Sept. 10, 2021, and a two-vehicle accident Oct. 15 that required medical transport, Seneca County officials asked state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, to have the state Department of Transportation investigate how safe the intersection is. Data collected by the county shows that in the past three years, there have been 35 accidents at the intersection, nine of which involved a fatality or serious injury.
The intersection has stop signs for traffic heading south on Whiskey Hill Road and north on Brewer Road; Route 96 runs east to west.
On Jan. 21, DOT officials responded to say professional engineers’ investigation of the intersection was complete. It included an analysis of six years of crash history, a signal warrant analysis, a delay study, and observation of the onsite conditions.
Based on that study, DOT determined that several sign improvements on approaches to the intersection will be completed during this year’s construction season.
The long-term plan is to install an overhead flashing signal at the intersection in 2024.