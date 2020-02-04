WATERLOO — Village officials are making a final request for Purple Heart recipients to step forward and be recognized on a new granite memorial to be unveiled May 30.
Officials have issued a second and final call for recipients of this oldest military decoration for military members killed or wounded in war. Recipients will have their name and other information engraved on a new memorial in LaFayette Park during Waterloo’s annual Memorial Day observance weekend.
Waterloo is the official Birthplace of Memorial Day, as designated by Congress in 1966.
“We want to be sure that anyone who has earned this honor can be properly recognized,” said Mayor Jack O’Connor. “It is exciting to see the many applications that have already been submitted and we want to be sure we capture as many as possible in the timeline allocated for this year’s event.”
Village officials are asking that applications be submitted by Feb. 15, either in person or by mail, at the Village Hall at 41 W. Main St. An application also can be made by calling the village office at (315) 539-9131. The application can be found on the village website at http://waterloony.com.
Applications will be reviewed by the Waterloo Purple Heart Memorial Committee. This submission will provide applicants with eligibility for both the Waterloo memorial as well as the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.
To acquire missing documentation, veterans can contact the Seneca County Veterans Service Office at (315) 539-1798 or the National Personal Records Center at (314) 801-0800.
The Purple Heart was first initiated by President George Washington in 1781 to honor bravery in the Revolutionary War. The second and current version of the award, dating to Feb. 22, 1932, is to honor those killed or wounded in combat while serving the country in the military.