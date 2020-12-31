WATERLOO — The Waterloo Library & Historical Society is only $200 away from its annual membership goal for 2020.
“There’s still time to help us make our annual membership goal,” said Executive Director Cindy Park. “Increase your membership today to include it in your 2020 tax deductions. You could give the gift of a membership to someone. Just send us an email at contactWLHS@gmail.com to let us know who to send the newsletter to and to be sure it includes their email address.”
Park said a $50 gift to the society “goes a long way.”
She noted it can buy:
• Ten make and take crafts, a popular activity that entertains people of all ages and abilities in the comfort of their own home.
• Two large print books. The average book gets borrowed over 200 times.
• Five archival boxes, specialty boxes that preserve the community’s history and are made with acid-free materials.
For more information, call (315) 539-3313.