WATERLOO — The local man accused of killing his wife almost a year ago has admitted to the crime.
John Gray III, 39, pleaded guilty Monday in Seneca County Court to second-degree murder in the death of Ashia Chilson-Gray, a Geneva Middle School teacher. Her body was found by Waterloo police on the morning of Nov. 23, 2020, at her East River Street home.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz told the Times of the plea deal. Gray is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21 by Judge Barry Porsch to 20 years-to-life in prison.
"This was a little bit of a surprise," Sinkiewicz said. "We thought this case was going to trial."