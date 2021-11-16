WATERLOO — In what Seneca County’s district attorney called somewhat of a surprise, a local man accused of killing his wife almost a year ago has admitted to the crime.
John Gray III, 39, pleaded guilty Monday in county court to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Ashia Chilson-Gray, a Geneva Middle School teacher. Her body was found by Waterloo police on the morning of Nov. 23, 2020, at her East River Street home.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz told the Times about the plea deal. Gray is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21 by Judge Barry Porsch to 20 years-to-life in prison.
“This was a little bit of a surprise,” Sinkiewicz said. “We thought this case was going to trial.”
Gray’s attorney, Rome Canzano, said the plea came after he had several long talks with Gray recently. Gray’s trial was scheduled to start in early December.
“Mr. Gray wanted, just as everyone else, to resolve this case in a way that did not put the family through any more heartache,” Canzano said.
While declining to go into the case in detail, Sinkiewicz said neighbors heard Gray and Chilson-Gray arguing in their duplex and a car pull away. Evidence showed Gray’s vehicle going to different areas before ending up at Elmcrest Apartments on Lewis Street in Geneva.
Later in the morning, after Chilson-Gray’s body was found, Geneva police responded to a report of shots fired at Elmcrest. Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said that report turned out to be unfounded.
However, Gray barricaded himself inside an apartment and did not surrender until several hours later — after talks with family, friends, and police.
Sinkiewicz said a gun Gray had at Elmcrest matched two shell casings found in the duplex.
At the time, police in Cayuga County were looking into an apparent assault that could have been connected to Gray. Sinkiewicz referred questions on the alleged assault to Cayuga County officials.
“We do not have any pending charges relative to John Gray,” Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said.