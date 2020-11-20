Waterloo/Geneva stabbing

After a two-hour-plus standoff at Elmcrest Apartments in Geneva, a person of interest (above) surrendered to police Friday afternoon. Below, a SWAT team from the Ontario County sheriff’s office gets in position; however, the team never deployed.

WATERLOO — A local man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife.

John W. Gray III, 38, was charged Friday night by state police investigators with second-degree murder. He was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for centralized arraignment.

Gray is accused of killing his wife, Ashia M. Chilson-Gray, 40, in her East River Street home. Waterloo police found Chilson-Gray Friday morning when they visited her house to conduct a welfare check.

John Gray surrendered to police about 1:25 p.m. at Elmcrest Apartments on Lewis Street in Geneva. Police said surveillance footage showed the victim arriving and entering a fifth-floor apartment there at 9:22 a.m.

Earlier in the day, Waterloo school Superintendent Terri Bavis locked down schools in the Seneca County village.

Just before 3 p.m., the Geneva City School District issued a message to parents and community members on the sudden death of Chilson-Gray, a family and consumer sciences teacher at Geneva Middle School.

