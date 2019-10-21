NEWARK — A Waterloo man is accused of sexually abusing a child, Newark police reported Friday.
Police said Casey J. Tourtellotte, 38, of Church Street, was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said that on June 27, the department, working in conjunction with the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office and Wayne County Child Protective Services, began investigating allegations that a child had been sexually abused by Tourtellotte, who was an acquaintance of the victim.
Police said Tourtellotte was arraigned and sent to the Wayne County Jail on $1,500 cash/$3,000 bond bail and will appear in Village Court on Monday, Oct. 21, to answer the charges.