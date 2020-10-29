WATERLOO — Police are seeking the public's help as they investigate the hit-and-run death of a local man the night of Oct. 27.
In an email to the Times Thursday afternoon, Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley said the incident happened about 8:40 p.m. on East Main Street (Routes 5&20), near Thurber Drive. Police arrived to find a man lying on the side of the road, with another person administering CPR.
Police took over medical treatment and called for an ambulance. Finger Lakes Ambulance personnel arrived and continued treatment, but later pronounced the man dead.
The man was identified as Isaiah McKoy, 30, of Waterloo.
Godley said a vehicle traveling west hit McKoy and left the scene. The driver, who is unknown at this time, did not report the accident.
Waterloo police are being assisted in the investigation by New York State Police, the Seneca County sheriff's office, and Seneca Falls Police Department.
Anyone who may have information on the case is urged to call the Waterloo Police Department at (315) 539-2022.