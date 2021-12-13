WATERLOO — A local man could be spending the rest of his life behind bars following his conviction for sexually abusing a child.
Randy Adorno-Davila, 33, was found guilty Friday of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony. Seneca County Assistant District Attorney Brooke Moore, who prosecuted the trial, said the minimum sentence is 15-years-to-life in prison.
“I am thankful to the jury for their service,” Moore said. “The jurors listened to the evidence presented, weighed the evidence before them and reached a verdict.
“While it is never easy to judge another individual, I believe the verdict rendered in this case serves the interest of justice and goes a long way to ensuring the safety of the public.”
Adorno-Davila, who is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26 by county Judge Barry Porsch, was arrested last year following investigations by state and Waterloo police. It was the same victim in both cases.
The trial started Monday with jury selection, which took two days; Moore noted that First Assistant DA Dave Mashewske assisted with jury selection.
Following two days of testimony, the jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday afternoon before returning Friday and reaching a verdict.
Adorno-Davila was remanded to the Seneca County Correctional Facility without bail, pending sentencing.