ROCHESTER — A Waterloo man who admitted stealing more than $228,000 from a Yates County winery while he worked there as the office manager and bookkeeper has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
Michael Stein, 43, was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to a felony count of wire fraud. Stein also was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Wolford to pay $228,573 in restitution to Villa Bellangelo, which has since been renamed Missick Cellars.
The sentence was announced in a press release by Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Resnick, who handled the case, said Stein was hired at the Dundee-area winery in 2018. He embezzled the money through the following methods:
• Between July 2020 and March 2022, he received unauthorized miscellaneous expense reimbursements totaling $116,898.
• Between November 2018 and December 2021, he received unauthorized payments of petty cash of $77,736.
• In 2021, he made unauthorized ATM withdrawals of $19,400.
• Between January 2019 and March 2022, he received unauthorized biweekly mileage reimbursements of more than $10,000.
• In 2021, he received unauthorized reimbursement for medical premiums of $4,450.
Stein became the subject of a probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In 2017, Stein was charged by Seneca Falls police with falsifying business records, computer trespass, and petit larceny for allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 from Generations Bank, where he was employed. Police said Stein transferred bank money into his personal account and digitally altered loans he had with the bank.
The Times could not learn the disposition of that case through the Seneca County district attorney’s office.
“My main sentiment is (Stein) was allowed to do this to too many people in the region,” Chris Missick, owner of Missick Cellars, said in a brief phone call with the Times Thursday. “I’m glad justice is being served and hope the time in prison has a lasting impact on him.”