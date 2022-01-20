WATERLOO — A local man who stole and damaged vehicles in Waterloo and Seneca Falls will not be doing any time behind bars.
Aldomond Whitfield, 20, was sentenced Wednesday by Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch to five years of probation after pleading guilty to felony charges of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Whitfield will have to pay $18,760 in restitution as part of the sentence.
Whitfield faced charges related to several incidents. The first was in July 2020, when he and three minors were arrested by Waterloo police for getting into a barn and driving a tractor inside, hitting a vehicle several times, and causing extensive damage.
The minors had their cases handled in family court.
In March 2021, Whitfield and 17- and 15-year-olds from Waterloo were arrested for separate incidents in Waterloo and Seneca Falls that occurred in the fall of 2020.
In Waterloo, police said Whitfield and the teens stole two vehicles in the village and drove them to a parking lot off West Kendig Street, where they damaged the vehicles.
In Seneca Falls, police said Whitfield and the teens stole three trucks from the lot of an unnamed auto dealership. The trucks were driven through a fenced-in area, causing more than $12,000 in damage.
The damaged vehicles were found unoccupied several hours later.
In December 2020, Whitfield was arrested following a robbery/assault at Byrne Dairy in Phelps. He pleaded guilty recently in Ontario County Court to attempted robbery and was sentenced to probation and an unknown amount of restitution.
In that case, a male and female told police they were approached by three people in the parking lot at about 1 a.m. The male was assaulted and robbed, with the suspects fleeing in a vehicle later stopped by police in the village of Phelps.
Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Zach Maurer, who prosecuted the case, said one of the suspects, Troy Strickland, 19, of Phelps, pleaded guilty to a robbery charge and was sentenced to five years in prison. Strickland was on parole at the time of his arrest.
A third person arrested in the case, Eric Khauka, is scheduled to go on trial Feb. 7.