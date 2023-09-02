WATERLOO — A local man is facing a long prison sentence after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge.
Seneca County Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewke said Jayson Greenfield pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this year to eight years in prison.
Greenfield was arrested in April by the sheriff’s office narcotics unit after a traffic stop. Police said he was in possession of methamphetamine.
In other court action:
• Timothy Fridley, of Seneca Falls, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Darlene Humby, of Tyre, was sentenced to 1½-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault.
• Darrin Jones Jr., a former inmate at Five Points Correctional Facility, was sentenced to 1½-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault. The prison time will be added to a murder sentence.
• James Dyer, of Seneca Falls, was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal contempt.
• Michael Iversen, of Stanley, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle. He will be sentenced later this year to eight months in jail and fined $1,000.
• Zyasia Rasoce, address unknown, was sentenced to five years’ probation after pleading guilty to fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Allison Gersbach, address unknown, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny. She will be sentenced to five years’ probation.