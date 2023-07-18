WATERLOO — A local man will be serving a short prison term on a felony weapons charge.
Abraham “Anthony” Shammah, 54, pleaded guilty Friday in Seneca County Court to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. His trial had been set to begin Monday.
First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske, who is prosecuting the case, said Shammah is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 30 by Judge Barry Porsch to two years in prison followed by two years of parole.
Shammah was arrested by Waterloo police in April 2021 after a search warrant was executed at his West Elisha Street home. Police seized several handguns.
At the time, then-village Police Chief Jason Godley said his department, with help from the Seneca County sheriff’s office, started an investigation after getting information on the guns from a police department in Tennessee. Police believed Shammah purchased all or most of the guns in Tennessee, where he went on business. Godley said Shammah did not have a permit for any of the guns.
Police also seized gun magazines and a large amount of ammunition after getting the warrant.