WATERLOO — A local man has been discharged from Strong Memorial Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle late Thursday night on Waterloo-Geneva Road (Routes 5&20).
Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said Benjamin Pardee, 37, of Waterloo-Geneva Road, was hit just before 11 p.m. by a car driven by Andrew Keenan, 53, of Maryland. Pardee lives at Quiet Country Estates, which is near the accident scene.
Keenan was driving east when he hit Pardee. Luce said Keenan does not appear to be at fault because Pardee was apparently in the middle of the road.
Pardee was flown by LifeNet Air Ambulance to Strong in Rochester and was originally listed in guarded condition Friday. Keenan wasn’t hurt; his vehicle was towed from the scene.
State police, Waterloo police, Waterloo Fire Department and North Seneca Ambulance assisted at the scene.
