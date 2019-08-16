WATERLOO — A local man was injured Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Waterloo-Geneva Road (Routes 5&20).
Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. The sheriff said a car driven by Andrew Keenan, 53, of Maryland, hit Benjamin Pardee, 37, of Waterloo-Geneva Road.
Luce said Keenan does not appear to be at fault because Pardee apparently was standing in the middle of the road.
Pardee was flown by LifeNet Air Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. On Friday morning, the patient information desk at Strong had no information on Pardee's condition.
Keenan wasn't hurt. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
State police, Waterloo police, Waterloo Fire Department and North Seneca Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Luce said the investigation is continuing.
