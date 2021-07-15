PHELPS — A Waterloo man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 14 and Cross Road Wednesday afternoon, Ontario County sheriff’s deputies reported.
Deputies said Raymond G. Paulsen, 79, was driving a sedan west on Cross Road when he entered the intersection at Route 14 and collided with a truck driven by Stephen Groot, 56, of Sodus, who was heading north on the state highway.
Deputies said Paulsen was conscious but not alert at the scene. He was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was listed in stable condition Thursday morning.
Groot was checked over at the scene by Phelps ambulance, but was not hospitalized, deputies said.
Paulsen was ticketed for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
The Phelps Fire Department assisted at the scene.