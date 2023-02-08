WATERLOO — The second trial for a local man accused of sexually abusing a child began Monday in Seneca County Court.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz and his first assistant, Dave Mashewkse, said the trial of Randy Adorno-Davila began with jury selection. The trial is expected to last most of the week.
A jury found Adorno-Davila guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony punishable by up to life in prison, in a December 2021 trial. He was scheduled to be sentenced the following month, but county Judge Barry Porsch adjourned the case indefinitely after Adorno-Davila asked for a new attorney.
Sinkiewicz and Mashewske have declined to say why Porsch eventually ordered a new trial.
Adorno-Davila is now being represented by Rome Canzano, an Auburn-based attorney who handles many cases — including high-level felonies — in Seneca and nearby counties.
Adorno-Davila, 34, was arrested in early 2021 following investigations by state and Waterloo police. Police said it was the same alleged victim in both cases.
The first trial was prosecuted by Brooke Moore, then an assistant Seneca County district attorney. She is no longer with the office.
Mashewske, who assisted Moore with the first trial, is prosecuting the second trial.
Adorno-Davila is being held in the Seneca County Correctional Facility without bail.