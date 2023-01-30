ROCHESTER — A Waterloo man faces a potentially long prison term after pleading guilty to a weapons charge.
David L. Brinson, 60, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
The plea was announced in a news release from the office of Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Hartford, who is prosecuting the case, said state parole officers went to Brinson’s home on Seneca Boulevard last September for a home visit and found a .22-caliber rifle. Brinson is prohibited from possessing a firearm following felony convictions in 2000, ’06, and ’16.
Brinson’s arrest followed by a joint investigation involving the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Brinson is scheduled to be sentenced in May.