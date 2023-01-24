WATERLOO — Waterloo Village Mayor Jack O'Connor has ended his reelection campaign.
In a surprise statement issued by his son, Shaun, late Monday, Jack O'Connor said "at this time, I will not be seeking re-election as mayor of the village of Waterloo. My current health status led me to reflect on pursuing another four-year term and conclude that I should complete my original term that I was elected to in 2019 and retire from public service."
O'Connor, 80, had been set to oppose Walter M. Bennett, 39, in a Jan. 31 primary election for the Republican line in the March village election.