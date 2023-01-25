WATERLOO — Waterloo Village Mayor Jack O’Connor has ended his reelection campaign.
The news came in a statement issued late Monday by his son, Shaun.
“At this time, I will not be seeking re-election as mayor of the village of Waterloo,” the mayor said. “My current health status led me to reflect on pursuing another four-year term and conclude that I should complete my original term that I was elected to in 2019 and retire from public service.”
O’Connor, 80, confirmed his decision Tuesday. He declined to discuss his health.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Waterloo community for the past four years in the capacity of mayor,” he said in the statement. “I have had the good fortune to work with talented and passionate people who share a common vision for the advancement of the village of Waterloo, and I wish them the best as they carry on with a sense of civic pride inspiring and worthy of commendation. It is my sincere hope that my successor will embrace the position as mayor as ardently as I did and with complete dedication, further raising the profile of the Waterloo community in service to its well-deserving constituents.”
“In closing, I wish to thank my village colleagues, my backers, my family who have offered their support throughout the mayorship that I consider to be one of the greatest service experiences of my life,” O’Connor added.
The announcement comes a week before O’Connor was set to face Walter M. Bennett, 39, in a primary election for the Republican Party line in the March village election. The primary, scheduled for Jan. 31, will go on as scheduled because Jan. 12 was the last day for a candidate to be removed from the ballot, according to county Republican Elections Commissioner Tiffany Folk.
“It’s not how I wanted this to end, but it is what it is,” O’Connor said by phone Tuesday.
O’Connor was elected mayor in March 2019, defeating Democratic incumbent Ted Young.
Bennett is making his first try for elected office. In September, the village Republican Committee endorsed Bennett, prompting O’Connor to mount a primary challenge.
Bennett also could seek the endorsement of the village Conservative Party at a caucus planned for Thursday.
“I would first and foremost like to thank Jack for his service over the last four years,” Bennett said Tuesday. “Secondly, I want to say that my decision to primary Jack was not so much a referendum on his performance or the problems we currently face. I believe that some of the big decisions coming our way have been brewing for some time over multiple administrations, and it was time for a culture change and new blood. It just so happened to be the right time in life for me to ask residents of the village to let me step in.
“Again, thanks for your service Jack and all the best in your retirement.”
The village Democratic Party selected its candidates for mayor and two trustee seats at a caucus held last night.
The village election will be March 21.