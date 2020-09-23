WATERLOO — The Board of Education on Monday took the first step toward an upgrade of high school and middle school facilities.
The board voted to issue a declaration that the proposed renovations would not have a significant negative impact on the environment under criteria of the State Environmental Quality Review Act.
That negative declaration means the district can finalize details of the renovation work, come up with a cost estimate and set up a procedure to seek voter approval of the project, most likely in December, according to school district Superintendent Terri Bavis.
The renovations at the middle and high school, which is a single, connected building at 96 Stark St. and 65 Center St., include, but are not limited to:
• Replacement of athletic field light fixtures.
• Reconfiguring traffic patterns.
• Drainage infrastructure improvements.
• Roof replacement.
• Classroom renovations.
• Accessibility and safety renovations.
• Mechanical, plumbing and electrical renovations and upgrades.
The middle school building was constructed in 1962 as a high school. A new high school was built and connected to the old high school in 2006. The new athletic field and stadium also were part of the high school project.