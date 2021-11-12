WATERLOO — Waterloo Middle School’s 12th annual Walk-a-Thon raised $2,200 for the Seneca County Community Christmas Project.
The event, held Oct. 29, saw students collect pledges from sponsors and dress in Halloween costumes. This year, about 85% of the students in Grades 6-8 participated, the district said, with several teachers sponsoring students to help increase participation.
“We complete the walk during advisement and depending on the weather, lap the inside of the school or go onto the outdoor track,” said sixth-grade Social Studies teacher Stephanie Trickler, organizer of the event. “The halls are filled with students, staff and festive music. The kids truly enjoy raising money to help kids in the county have a nice holiday season.”
The Seneca County Community Christmas Project began in 1989 as a way to help low-income families in the county, with an emphasis on children.
Send monetary donations to the Seneca County Community Christmas Project, PO Box 651, Waterloo, NY 13165.
For more information, call (315) 835-1996.