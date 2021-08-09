WATERLOO — A local law is before the Village Board that would opt the village out of the state’s new law allowing adult use of marijuana for recreational purposes.
The board will consider scheduling a public hearing on the local law at its Monday meeting.
The hearing, if approved, would be 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the start of the board’s September meeting.
Municipalities can restrict commercial sales of recreational marijuana to adults, even though possession and use has been legalized. The local law to ban commercial sale of marijuana must be adopted by Dec. 31 and any local law restricting cannabis sales also must be approved by voters in a direct referendum.
In other agenda items, the board will consider a resolution authorizing the village to enter into an inter-municipal agreement with Seneca County to provide administrative and management services for the county’s two sewer districts and its water district.
The districts serve the central and south ends of the county, with the water district buying its water from the village. The cost to the county would be $100,000 a year for an initial five-year contract, with an option for a five-year renewal.
The board will also consider declaring itself a “Purple Heart Village.” The village recently dedicated a Purple Heart Wall in LaFayette Park.
It will also be noted that most of the milling work for the summer street improvement project is completed on Inslee, Mill, Swift and William streets and Wright Avenue. Paving is scheduled to begin Aug. 23.