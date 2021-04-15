ROMULUS — A Waterloo man accused of killing his wife last year faces more charges following a recent alleged incident at the Seneca County Correctional Facility.
John W. Gray III, 39, was charged Friday by the sheriff’s office with promoting prison contraband.
Sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson said Gray tried to make an “ignition device” in an attempt to start a fire at the jail. Corrections officers confiscated materials.
“We cannot disclose much more than that due to the safety and security of the facility,” Thompson said.
Gray faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife, 40-year-old Geneva Middle School teacher Ashia Chilson-Gray. Her body was found by Waterloo police on the morning of Nov. 23 at her home on East River Street.
Later that morning, Gray barricaded himself inside an apartment at Elmcrest Apartments in Geneva. He surrendered several hours later after talks with family and friends, as well as police.
Gray’s murder case was scheduled for motions arguments Wednesday in Seneca County Court. District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz did not return a call or email from the Times seeking information on the court appearance.
State police arrested Gray on the murder charge, but have declined to say how Chilson-Gray died. Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for Troop E, referred questions on the death investigation to Sinkiewicz.
Gray is being held in the Seneca County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail, $200,000 bail bond, or $400,000 partially secured bond.