WATERLOO — Two men arrested following the shooting death of a former local resident were arraigned Wednesday in Seneca County Court.
Wayne Ellison Jr. of Waterloo and Christopher Kesterson of Phelps pleaded not guilty to felony charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said a county grand jury indicted Ellison and Kesterson on those charges.
Judge Barry Porsch remanded Ellison, 37, to the county jail without bail on the indictment charges and violation of probation. Ellison was on probation for a felony driving-while-intoxicated conviction at the time of his arrest.
Porsch set bail for Kesterson, 36, at $400,000 cash, $800,000 secured bond or $1.2 million partially secured bond with 10% down.
Ellison and Kesterson were arrested after the Sept. 30 shooting death of William Waugh, 33, at a home on Route 96 in Waterloo. Police said Waugh is a former Waterloo resident in town for a wedding.
Police believe animosity following a bar fight is the motive. Waugh was shot on a porch at approximately 1 a.m., about 30-40 minutes after the alleged fight, and was pronounced dead after being taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital.
“We can confirm that Ellison is the alleged shooter and Kesterson allegedly assisted him with the commission of the crime,” Seneca County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Thompson said Wednesday in an email to the Times. “We can also confirm that the alleged murder weapon was located by investigators.”
Thompson said while Waugh could not speak to police due to the severity of his wounds, interviews and a witness provided information leading police to the suspects, who had fled the scene. Thompson said what followed was an intense investigation involving the sheriff’s office, state police, and Ontario County sheriff’s office.
Kesterson was arrested later that day in Geneva. Police said Ellison, who has ties to Florida, was arrested by police in Tampa and extradited to New York.
Porsch assigned local attorney Joe Sapio to represent Ellison. Assistant Public Defender John Nabinger is representing Kesterson.
Sinkiewicz said motions in the case are scheduled to be argued Dec. 21 in county court.