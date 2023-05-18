WATERLOO — The murder trial of two men arrested in the 2022 shooting death of a former local resident is set for August.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said the joint trial of Wayne Ellison Jr. and Christopher Kesterson is scheduled to begin Aug. 21 with jury selection. Judge Barry Porsch will preside.
Ellison and Kesterson face charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the Sept. 30 shooting death of Texas resident William Waugh at a home on Route 96 in the town of Waterloo, near the Ontario County line. Police said Waugh, a former Waterloo resident, was in town for a wedding.
Sheriff’s investigators said animosity following a bar fight is the likely motive. Waugh was shot on a porch at approximately 1 a.m., about 30-40 minutes after the alleged fight, and pronounced dead after being taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital.
Police said while Waugh could not speak to officers due to the severity of his wounds, interviews and a witness provided information leading police to the suspects, both of whom had fled the scene. Ellison, of Waterloo, is believed to be the shooter. Investigators found the alleged murder weapon.
Kesterson, of Phelps, was arrested later that day in Geneva. Police said Ellison, who has ties to Florida, was arrested by police in Tampa.
The sheriff’s office was assisted in the investigation by state police and Ontario County sheriff’s office.
Following pretrial hearings, Porsch has ruled statements Ellison and Kesterson made to police can be used at trial.
“I’m not ruling out a possible plea at this point,” Sinkiewicz wrote in an email to the Times this week.
Sinkiewicz is prosecuting the trial with First Assistant DA Dave Mashewske as second chair.
Kesterson is being represented by assigned Auburn-based attorney Manford Susman. Ellison is being represented by assigned attorney Rome Canzano, who has an office in Auburn and handles cases in area counties.
Both suspects remain incarcerated in the Seneca County Correctional Facility.