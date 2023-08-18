WATERLOO — The trial of two men arrested in the 2022 shooting death of a former local resident is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection.
Wayne Ellison Jr. and Christopher Kesterson face charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the Sept. 30 shooting death of Texas resident William Waugh at a home on Route 96 in the town of Waterloo, near the Ontario County line. Police said Waugh, a former Waterloo resident, was in town for a wedding.
Sheriff’s investigators said animosity from a bar fight is the likely motive. Waugh was shot on a porch at approximately 1 a.m., about 30-40 minutes after the alleged fight, and pronounced dead after being taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital.
Police said while Waugh could not speak to officers due to the severity of his wounds, interviews and a witness provided information leading police to a pair of suspects, both of whom had fled the scene. Ellison, of Waterloo, is believed to be the shooter. Investigators later found the alleged murder weapon.
Kesterson, of Phelps, was arrested later that day in Geneva. Police said Ellison, who has ties to Florida, was arrested by police in Tampa.
The sheriff’s office was assisted in the investigation by state police and Ontario County sheriff’s office.
County Judge Barry Porsch will preside over the joint trial. Following pretrial hearings earlier this year, Porsch ruled statements Ellison and Kesterson made to police can be used at the trial.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz is prosecuting the trial with First Assistant DA Dave Mashewske as second chair. Sinkiewicz said earlier this year that he was not ruling out a possible plea deal or deals in the case, but said more recently that he was preparing for the trial to go forward.
Ellison is being represented by Rochester-based attorney Lawrence Kasperek. Kesterson is being represented by assigned Auburn-based attorney Manford Susman.
Ellison and Kesterson remain incarcerated in the Seneca County Correctional Facility.