WATERLOO — As a youngster, Henry Eshenour learned lessons in responsibility and hard work delivering the Finger Lakes Times.
It was a portent of things to come.
On Friday, he officially took over as commander of the USS Laboon, a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer.
“I think I’m ready for it, but it is a sobering amount of responsibility,” he said in a phone interview earlier this week from his home in Norfolk, Va., where he lives with his wife, Margaret, and their three sons: Oscar, 13; Sebastian, 11; and Augustus, 8.
Eshenour, 40, is the oldest of Bill and Marjorie Eshenour’s eight children. The Class of 2000 Waterloo High School graduate went on to the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating in 2004 with a computer science degree. He also earned a master’s of business administration in 2011 from the University of Rochester’s Simon School of Business.
He describes his path to the Navy as “a fortunate accident.”
Eshenour spent his junior year of high school as an exchange student in Minden, Germany, a time when the internet was in its infancy — there were few websites and daunting dial-up costs. He was in contact with his Waterloo guidance counselor about post-secondary applications and had expressed interest in attending a service academy, with West Point at the top of his list. But the counselor did not have West Point material on hand to send, yet did for the Naval Academy — so that arrived first.
“The brochure with Annapolis, the sailing, the water ... looked a lot more compelling and I haven’t looked back,” Eshenour said.
Working with “great Americans,” advanced technology and being able to travel the world (he was fortunate to spend several years in Naples, Italy) have made for a fulfilling career for Eshenour, a surface warfare officer with a nuclear subspecialty. He takes pride in the fact “ ... no one does nuclear power better than the Navy. Its safety record, technical acumen and technical rigor is pretty cool.”
Eshenour’s previous shipboard assignments have included serving as communications officer for the USS Cape St. George; electrical division officer for the USS Enterprise; operations officer for the USS Ross; and reactor training assistant for the USS Harry S. Truman. Ashore, he has worked as flag aide to the commander of the U.S. Sixth Fleet and as force reactor training assistant on the commander’s staff, Naval Air Force Atlantic. His personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal and various unit, campaign and service awards.
Eshenour was assigned to his current ship, the USS Laboon, in November 2020 as executive officer, in charge of executing the daily schedule and serving as the lead manager to support the commander.
As commander, he will “bear the ultimate responsibility” for the USS Laboon and its crew. He described his new role as being “the chief risk taker making the risk decisions.”
Eshenour expects the ship will deploy again in late 2023 as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, supporting national security interests in Europe. Most deployments average seven-plus months, he said.
The USS Laboon is coming off an overhaul, meaning Eshenour will be off to a busy start as commander: He and his crew will be re-acclimating to the ship this month, starting up its engines after repairs and upgrades, and taking the USS Laboon out for “a shakedown cruise.”
The last time Eshenour was at sea was in June 2021, when the USS Laboon was in the Black Sea; it was among one of the last U.S. ships in that area. He also recalled visiting the port city of Odessa in 2019 and shaking President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hand; even at that time he felt the Ukrainians were deeply appreciative, even desperate, for U.S. support.
“My takeaway was it was not a high-level conflict (with the Russians), but every day Ukrainians were dying on the front lines in contested areas,” he said. “I don’t think anyone predicted the extent of this conflict.”
Eshenour has fond memories of Waterloo but doesn’t return as often as he’d like; he was last home last summer for his brother’s wedding. Being a product of the Birthplace of Memorial Day wasn’t a driving force in his career trajectory, he said, yet he recalls a classmate whose father worked at the Seneca Army Depot and his grandfather’s 1943 yearbook that featured a bomber on the cover.
“The exposure was there, but I didn’t necessarily appreciate it,” he said.
What he does appreciate is the education he received at Waterloo High School, where some of his teachers were the same as his father’s — to him, a sign of their dedication to their craft and the community.
“Most of the teachers, definitely more than not, helped get me to where I am,” he said. “With the Waterloo foundation I received I could go up against anyone in the world and never felt I was disadvantaged.”
Vincent Bove, a 2002 Mynderse Academy graduate, was a freshman at the Naval Academy when Eshenour was a senior; the two loosely knew each other because of their Seneca County connection. Bove’s wife, also in the Navy, served with Eshenour on the USS Enterprise, and the two families became close while living in Italy at the same time.
Bove called the Eshenours “a tremendous family” and said Henry is certainly smart and analytical.
“Those two skills alone will get you far in the Navy,” he said.
Yet he also described his friend as humble, perceptive, and empathetic — and a person with high emotional intelligence.
“We have some great conversations,” said Bove, who had planned to attend Friday’s change-of-command ceremony.
Also at the ceremony were Eshenour’s parents and other family members, including two of his brothers also in the service: Charles (USMC) and Peter (USAF) — and, of course, his crew.
Eshenour will be relieving Commander Charles C. Spivey. He noted the formal, yet simple ceremony has a long tradition, with the main part the formal reading of official orders by the relieving officer and the officer to be relieved.
“The key element is it’s public and in front of the crew to ensure a smooth transfer of power,” he said.