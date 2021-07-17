WATERLOO — Waterloo native Maggie Pontius suffered from a variety of devastating physical and mental illnesses before her death on March 19, 2019, at the age of 29.
Her grieving older sister, Marcy, established and ran Maggie’s Way, a non-profit foundation, in her memory. It has conducted coat drives for the needy and blanket and towel drives for Beverly Animal Shelter, raising $10,000 for the River Street facility her sister loved.
Beginning this month, Marcy and her parents, Peter and Ann, are teaming up for a new campaign. They are partnering with Seneca Falls Country Club to collect personal care supplies for the Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes in Newark.
Donations of toiletries, personal hygiene products and other items will be collected at the Route 89 golf course, along with a bin at the Pontius home at 20 Church St. in Waterloo. Bins have been placed at the entrance of the SFCC clubhouse and in the bar area. They will be collected until Aug. 16.
People are encouraged to donate diapers, baby wipes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine care items, toilet paper and paper towels.
Donations can also be made through Venmo @Peter-Pontius.
“Maggie spent many summer evenings with her family on the golf course at Seneca Falls Country Club, creating wonderful memories,” Marcy said.
Following college, Maggie moved to Boston, where she worked as a clinical research coordinator at Massachusetts General Hospital.
“She was an old soul with a big heart,” her sister said. “She was as friendly and genuine toward the world’s renowned doctors there as she was with the person struggling in the streets. She had a gentle way of letting every person she came in contact with know they were important.
“Helping those in need was more than a passion for her. She saw it as our society’s obligation to help others, whether humans or pets, during difficult times.”
The family created Maggie’s Way to honor her legacy and continue spreading her sharing spirit of caring about others. Her father said he wants his daughter’s spirit and outlook on life to have a positive impact on others.
“Mike and Cathy Ferrara at the country club were all in on this, which we deeply appreciate,” he said.
The Victim Resource Center provides assistance to those in domestic and child abuse emergency situations where women and children are in need of basic items others take for granted.