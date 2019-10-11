WATERLOO — David Christiano grew up in this Seneca County community. He was a member of the undefeated 1973 Waterloo High cross country team that won the program's first Section V championship and still holds the school record for the two-mile run with a time of 9 minutes, 50.4 seconds.
He's now the head of Dave Christiano Films, a Christian filmmaker based in Lebanon, Tenn. His background as a cross country runner and his love of the sport has been the theme of two of his latest movies, "Remember The Goal" and "The Perfect Race."
"The Perfect Race" will air at the Track Cinema in Fingerlakes Mall Oct. 25. Its run at the theater on the west side of Auburn will last a week.
The movie is a followup to the 2016 film, "Remember The Goal."
"This is not a sequel," Christiano stated. "I took the main character from the first film and did a separate story with her for the second film. The movie is about a woman 800-meter runner at a small Christian college who tries to overcome long odds and win a national title. The movie has multiple storylines like the first movie, with some life lessons for teens, college-age people, singles and adults.
"In my film career, I always wanted to take a character we created and do another film with that character. That's how the second movie came about. There was a portion of the script from the first film that I pulled before we started shooting it. That has become the basis for the second film."
Christiano noted there will be a third film in the series as well.
The movie features Allee-Sutton Hethcoat again in the lead role. Clarence Gilyard, who has appeared on "Matlock" and "Walker, Texas Ranger," shares a lead role as a coach.
Christiano and his twin brother Rich had current Waterloo cross country coach Ed Courtney as their high school running coach in the early 1970s. Mickey Donnelly, who spent several years as head cross country coach in the 1980s and ’90s, was Courtney's assistant.
"I named my coach character, a female, after those two men with the name of Courtney Smith-Donnelly. Hethcoat, who plays the lead in both films, was Miss Tennessee USA in 2017 and finished in the top 10 in the Miss USA pageant that year.
"Remember The Goal" and "The Perfect Race" were filmed in 2015 in and around Nashville, Tenn.
In 1977, the Christianos left Waterloo and drove to Hollywood with a script Rich had written for a movie called "The Valedictorian." They hoped it would be turned into a movie, but it wasn't.
In 1979, Dave was attending Arkansas State University when he began dating a girl who changed his life. He shared his new-found faith with his brother in the 1980s, and they embarked on a career in Christian filmmaking.
They produced their first film in 1985 and have since produced 17 movies. The first movies were short, less than an hour in length, but in 2000, they began to produce feature-length films for theatrical releases.