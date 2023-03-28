WATERLOO — Capping off a process that started several years ago, the Waterloo Police Department was accredited recently by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.
“The Waterloo Police Department’s goal through the accreditation program is to raise the public’s confidence in our police department and to provide the highest level of service to the residents and visitors of the village of Waterloo,” said Chief James Chechak, noting this is the first time the Waterloo PD earned accreditation.
Chechak, who was appointed police chief in December, said his predecessor, Jason Godley, started working on accreditation after becoming chief in 2017. Officer Scott Ferguson, a retired lieutenant with the Canandaigua Police Department, was hired several years ago as the Waterloo PD’s accreditation program manager.
“He has been an invaluable asset throughout the process,” Chechak said of Ferguson.
The Waterloo PD went through a three-day, onsite assessment last December that included interviews with officers, and a review of policies and procedures to see if the department complied with accreditation standards. Police agencies earn the status by meeting well over 100 standards set by the state agency including training of officers, general efficiency, and other areas.
The assessors are certified by the Division of Criminal Justice Services and come from other police agencies in the state.
“I would like to thank Chief Godley and Officer Ferguson for their contribution to our accreditation program, and to all the members of the Waterloo Police Department for their hard work during this process,” Chechak said.