WATERLOO — The Waterloo Police Department is offering a new smartphone application.
Police Chief Jason Godley said the app, which went live Tuesday, is a new way for his department to connect with local residents, business owners, and visitors.
“Our hope is to bridge the gap between the village residents and the police department,” Godley said in a press release. “This app will provide a more transparent view into the department and allows for another method of direct lines of communication to the department and our officers.”
Godley said the app offers quick access to items of public interest, and he called it easy to use. It includes these features:
• How to submit a tip.
• Most wanted.
• Recent arrests.
• Research on area sex offenders.
• The ability to receive instant push notifications.
• Connects to the Waterloo PD’s social media platforms.
• News and press releases.
• Compliments and concerns.
• Department general orders and village code book.
• Other resources offered in Seneca County.
The free app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Waterloo Police NY.”