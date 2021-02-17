WATERLOO — When Jason Godley became police chief of this Seneca County village in 2017, one of his first goals was to have the department earn state accreditation — more than 100 benchmarks set by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services and considered the gold standard of community policing.
“We have been hitting those standards for some time,” said Godley, noting his department is not officially accredited. “We want to be able to produce the best police department and officers for the village of Waterloo, and make sure taxpayers are getting the best product. Accreditation will help us get there.”
Godley discussed accreditation when talking about his department’s reform and reinvention plan. It is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities to have reform plans in place by April 1.
“We have started doing some of the paperwork (for accreditation), so when the time came we would be a step ahead,” he said. “We will be starting the formal process this spring. I have a realistic goal of certification by 2022.”
Godley will make a presentation on the reform plan at the March 8 village board meeting, and the board could approve it that day. Eventually it will go to Albany for state approval.
“Some of the guidelines in the reform plan are things we are already doing or planning on doing,” he said. “I think police reform is more geared toward big cities instead of smaller villages like ours, as we already work with social services and have a good relationship with our community. Still, I think it’s a way for us to revisit what we have been doing and look at things a little closer.”
The reform plan covers issues such as use of force, implicit bias training, social unrest, discipline procedures, internal affairs, and more. Godley is on the Seneca County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, a panel that includes administration from the sheriff’s office and municipal police departments in the county, county officials, employees, and community residents and organizations.
Godley said while general crime in the village has gone down in the past 12 years, violent crime — such as homicides, rapes, robberies, and assaults — has gone up. A village resident has a 1 in 77 chance of being a crime victim.
“Overall, the village is a safe community. We need to look at the root of those crimes, whether it be drugs, domestic violence, mental health,” he said. “We need to combat it that way instead of being reactive, and before it becomes a major crime. Random crime in this village is very small.”
Godley added that Waterloo’s location, somewhat close to Rochester and Syracuse, leads to more drug activity than villages of similar size.
“We are seeing more drug arrests after traffic stops, and I have talked to our officers about some goals and what I want to see,” he said. “I think we can be a little more proactive with traffic stops. We just don’t want to be out there pounding tickets, but possibly making arrests on more serious charges.”
Godley said while his department has a good relationship with the community, it can always be improved. Officers are encouraged to walk downtown during business hours, visit owners and customers, and eat at local restaurants.
“With COVID-19 it makes it a little more difficult to make those connections, but we always check business doors at night, rattle them and make sure they are locked,” he said. “I am always open to feedback on what we are doing right and what we aren’t. I am always willing to hear the other side of the coin.”