WATERLOO — The Waterloo Police Department is the latest area law enforcement agency to equip its officers with body-worn cameras.
Chief Jason Godley said his officers started wearing the body cams last week and will be required to wear them during shifts. They will record general complaints, traffic stops, arrests, and other law enforcement activities.
“The ability of law enforcement to fight crime effectively continues to depend on the public’s perception of the legitimacy of the actions of officers,” Godley said. “One tool to help fight crime effectively while building the trust of the community is a body-worn camera.”
Godley believes there are several benefits to body cams:
• Better transparency — He said the cameras could lead to more accountability and improve law enforcement legitimacy. Footage of officer/community interactions may lead to better documentation of events, and support accounts of officers and residents.
• Increased civility — Body cams could lead to better citizen compliance to officer commands during encounters, and fewer complaints lodged against police.
“Citizens often change their behavior toward officers when they are informed the encounter is being recorded,” Godley said. “This ‘civilizing effect’ may prevent certain situations from escalating to levels requiring the use of force and improve interactions between officers and citizens.”
• Quicker resolution — Body cams may lead to a faster resolution of citizens’ complaints and lawsuits that allege excessive use of force and other forms of officer misconduct.
Godley said investigations of cases that have inconsistent accounts from officers and citizens are often found to be “not sustained,” and are closed when there is no video footage nor independent or corroborating witnesses.
“This, in turn, can decrease the public’s trust and confidence in law enforcement and increase perceptions that claims of abuse brought against officers will not be properly addressed,” he said. “Video captured by body-worn cameras may help corroborate the facts and result in a quicker resolution.”
• Corroborating evidence — Body cam footage can be used as evidence in arrests or prosecutions. Proponents say it can also reduce the amount of time officers spend on paperwork and lead to a higher number of guilty pleas in court proceedings.
• Training opportunities — Police trainers and executives can assess officer activities and behavior captured by body cams, either through self-initiated investigations or those that result from calls for service, to advance professionalism among officers and new recruits.
“Finally, video footage can provide law enforcement executives with opportunities to implement new strategies and assess the extent to which officers carry out their duties in a manner that is consistent with the assigned initiatives,” Godley said.