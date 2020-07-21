WATERLOO — Unless a petition asking for a referendum is submitted by the middle of next month, the village will borrow $2.5 million to make upgrades to its wastewater collection and treatment system.
The Village Board voted July 13 to pass a bond resolution to pay for the improvements. The village will apply for grants to help pay off the debt. If grants do not cover the bond amount, village taxes would make up the difference.
The project would involve:
• Inspecting about 3,000 linear feet of existing sewer lines through televising methods.
• Performing spot repairs to protruding taps and broken sewer pipes.
• Replacing a sewer under a railroad crossing.
• Re-lining an estimated 12,500 linear feet of existing 6-, 8- and 10-inch sewer lines.
• Reconstructing 15-20 existing manholes.
• Installing 2,000 linear feet of 8-inch storm sewer parallel to the sanitary sewer along Center Street.
• Disconnecting seven existing cross-connections between storm and sanitary networks, and connecting the new storm sewer to an existing storm sewer at West Wright Avenue.
• Improving and upgrading the wastewater treatment plant on East River Street.
A certain percentage of voters would need to sign a petition seeking a permissive referendum on the bonding to force a vote. The petition would be due to the village Administrator Don Northrup’s 41 W. Main St. office by Aug. 13.
To find out how many signatures are needed to validate the petition, contact Northrup at (315) 539-9131.
The board also determined July 13 the project would not have a significant negative environmental impact, part of the State Environmental Quality Review process.