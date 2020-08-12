WATERLOO — Some history has been made at the Waterloo Police Department.
Officer Tiffany Nolin was appointed to full-time status at Monday’s Village Board meeting. Waterloo PD Chief Jason Godley said Nolin, who had worked part-time and temporarily full-time since August 2019, is the first female officer to work on a permanent full-time basis in the department’s history.
“Tiffany has earned the respect of her peers and supervisors with her proactive police work and her ability to relate with the community she serves,” Godley said.
Godley also announced the promotion of Officer Dave Page to sergeant. He replaces Sgt. Lee Marquart, who recently retired and is now the village’s code enforcement officer.
Page has been with the Waterloo PD for more than 18 years. He is a certified crime scene technician and crime scene investigator.
“In the past two years, Sgt. Page has shown leadership and mentoring skills as he worked with the new officers of the department,” Godley said.
Godley added that Sgt. Rod Kraft, the school resource officer, is retiring soon. Godley said Kraft’s position will be filled in the near future and there will be an official notice at the September board meeting.
Godley previously announced the appointment of Marquart as code officer, effective Aug. 3. His office will be at the police department.
People looking for paperwork or other code enforcement material can stop at the Waterloo PD and speak with the clerk. Marquart’s office number is (315) 539-2501 (the police department administrative line), and he can be reached by email at waterloocodes@waterloopd.org.
“Lee has a strong working knowledge of the village code book and as a lifelong resident,” Godley said. “He possesses strong ties to our community. Our goal is to partner with the community and work together to maintain the safety and image of our village.”