WATERLOO — The 10-year legal battle over soil mining west of Burgess Road and north of North Road by Seneca Meadows Landfill exposed specific issues with the town zoning code.
Mining opponents, led by Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, won that battle by arguing that the single-family residential zone on properties along the west side of Burgess Road prohibits its use as an access road to the agricultural zone where the mining was to take place.
The courts agreed. Unable to get soil hauling vehicles on and off the site to cross Burgess Road and get to the landfill, the landfill project halted.
Town officials were left with trying to devise a solution to the court’s ruling. There are also numerous properties on Routes 5&20 where the land near the roadway is zoned R-1 and the land in the rear of the property close to the Cayuga-Seneca Canal is zoned for a commercial uses — meaning access roads to any commercial development would be prohibited from crossing the R-1 zone.
“The Concerned Citizens lawsuit brought out this situation with so-called split zoning. We want to find a solution so the town zoning and planning boards don’t have to keep dealing with this problem,’’ said Don Trout, town supervisor.
“After much discussion with our code enforcement officer and MRB Group, we are proposing an end to split zoning and creating mixed use zones that would allow access roads to commercial operations,” he added.
On Monday, the board will consider naming itself as lead agency and approving the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) review and conclusions regarding an amended zoning map.
On Feb. 24, there will be a public hearing prior to considering adoption of the amended map.
Lee Henry of Waterloo, vice president of Concerned Citizens of Seneca County (CCSC), informed members on Jan. 17 that the proposed new zoning map could contain new allowed uses for Burgess Road — including permissible access roads to and from the mining site across Burgess Road and into the landfill area.
Henry said the threat is to allow SMI to cross Burgess Road and the current R-1 zone so that mining can proceed. He added that SMI still has a state permit to mine the 122-acre area and urged CCSC members to attend Monday’s meeting.