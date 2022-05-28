WATERLOO — After about four years in the making, this village’s Purple Heart Wall of Honor in LaFayette Park will be formally dedicated at 8 p.m. Monday.
The memorial lists the names of 101 American military personnel who were recipients of the Purple Heart. The honorees were nominated by family and friends and verified by local veterans officials. The names include George Kingston, Steve White and Norman Weaver.
Charlie Zelickowski of Waterloo provided the five pieces of granite shipped to a warehouse from India. Scott Teller from Hornell engraved the first 87 names and Bill Cook of Waterloo added the last 14.
The Purple Heart was instituted by George Washington in 1782 to honor bravery in action during the Revolutionary War. The second and current version of the award dates to Feb. 22, 1932, when it was changed to honor those killed or wounded in combat while serving their country.
The Purple Heart is the Nation’s oldest military decoration presented to service members.
“I am so pleased this day will soon arrive,” Waterloo Mayor Jack O’Connor said. “The day, the memorial and the ceremony will be dedicated to commemorating veterans, particularly those wounded and killed in military conflicts that will forever be engraved on our local Purple Heart Wall of Honor. I am grateful to all who assisted in making this project a reality and thankful knowing that it will continue to expand, as it is a living memorial with applications continuously collected and names added.”
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a soft unveiling of the memorial was conducted in August 2020. The official dedication is set for Monday in the village designated by Congress in 1966 as the Birthplace of Memorial Day.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua will be master of ceremonies.
The Purple Heart Wall of Honor dedication is part of Waterloo’s 156th remembrance of Memorial Day, a three-day observance called Celebrate Commemorate.
On Monday, the day will begin with military services at village cemeteries, a veterans bike rally, a commemorative parade down Main Street at 4 p.m., and a wreath-laying in LaFayette Park. The Purple Heart dedication will occur on the main stage at the park.
Find more details on the three-day Celebrate Commemorate weekend and the Purple Heart program at https://waterloony.com.