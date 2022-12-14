WATERLOO — The village Republican committee has endorsed Walt Bennett Jr. for mayor over incumbent Jack O’Connor.
O’Connor said he is circulating petitions to force a primary election against Bennett for the party nod. The primary will be Jan. 31.
“I’m very disappointed in the Republican committee and its process,” O’Connor said. “I will definitely force a primary. I’ve never heard of a party not supporting an incumbent like this. I have no idea why they did this. I’ve done a good job for the village in my first four years as mayor.
“They didn’t endorse me before when I ran for trustee and mayor as a challenger and I had to go to a primary,” O’Connor added.
Waterloo Republican chairwoman Sue Ann Fisher said Bennett’s endorsement was unanimous among the seven committee members who attended the Oct. 26 meeting. She said two committee members did not attend and did not submit proxy votes.
“We screened business owners and residents who said they are not happy with the direction the village is going,” Fisher said.
There are two trustee positions up for election in March. Incumbent Trustee Les Marquart, elected as Seneca County treasurer in November 2021, is not seeking reelection. The other seat is held by Democrat Lee Boise, who serves as deputy mayor.
The village Republican committee has endorsed Patricia Bartran of Stark Street and Andrew Trahms of East Water Street. The GOP committee also endorsed incumbent Village Justice Conrad Struzik, but Fisher said the committee would not circulate petitions for Struzik because the village has moved to consolidate the position with the town’s equivalent. Struzik also serves as town justice.
Village Democrats will select their candidates at a party caucus in January.
The first day to circulate and sign a party petition was Dec. 6. Petitions must be filed with the Seneca County Board of Elections between Jan. 9 and 17. Any general objection to the petition must be filed by Jan. 18, with specific written objections submitted by Jan. 20. Party authorizations for candidates must be turned in by Jan. 20, and the last day to accept or decline a party nomination is Feb. 6.
For party caucuses, the first day to conduct a caucus to select candidates is Jan. 24. The last day to conduct a caucus is Jan. 31. Specific objections to a caucus must be filed between Feb. 3 and 5.
The last day to accept or decline a caucus nomination is Feb. 6.
Voting will be noon to 9 p.m. March 21 at the Waterloo Community Center on Oak Street. Primary voting will be 12 noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 31, also at the community center.