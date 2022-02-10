WATERLOO — Waterloo resident Peter Pontius took town Supervisor Don Trout to task at Tuesday’s Seneca County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Trout came under fire recently for re-posting a meme entitled “warning signs of white supremacy” on his Facebook page.
Pontius also took aim at other members of the board who have been silent about the posting. Five of the board’s other 13 members signed a statement critical of Trout for his posting, although all were offered the opportunity to sign.
Trout did not respond to Pontius at the meeting; despite offering to answer any questions, no supervisors queried Pontius. Trout has said he will not apologize for re-posting the meme on his Facebook page.
“I have posted and published very negative things about politicians, local and national. I stand behind everything I have written,” Pontius said. “The difference with my posts is that I only represent myself and my business, of which I have lost some due to my opinions. Mr. Trout has been elected to a position of public trust and represents this board and the residents of his county.”
Pontius praised Jeff Trout of Fayette, Kyle Barnhart of Lodi, Bob Hayssen of Varick, Mike Ferrara of Seneca Falls, and Beth Partee of Tyre. They were the five supervisors who signed a document criticizing Don Trout.
“You took a position that, given this county’s politics, may not have been popular, but was certainly right,” he said.
Pontius disputed the Facebook meme as being political satire.
“To pretend this is not hate speech because it does not overtly state negative traits of minorities is nothing more than willful ignorance,” Pontius said.
“I have absolutely nothing against Mr. Trout. I imagine he’s a nice man,” Pontius added. “In as much as this all revolves around his unfortunate post, it is this elected, representative board that I am disappointed in. Your silence on this issue was deafening.”
Pontius noted that his father, Jack Pontius, headed the county probation department for 25 years and was among the first Allied troops to liberate the Nazi concentration camp at Dachau. After witnessing that, he said his father made sure his children were raised with the understanding that “all it takes for evil to grow is for good people to say nothing.”