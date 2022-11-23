WATERLOO — The village of Waterloo and the town of Romulus are among 54 municipalities awarded federal housing and infrastructure grants for low and moderate income residents.
Romulus was awarded $1.5 million for improvements and upgrades to the Willard Water District.
Waterloo was awarded $500,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance for up to 14 low-income homeowners in the village. This will allow an ongoing program to continue.
The awards were announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The 54 awards total more than $33 million from the CDBG program, a federally-funded program administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal office. The grants can be used for housing rehabilitation or owner- or renter-occupied homes, down payment assistance for low- and moderate-income first-time home buyers and private water and wastewater system assistance to benefit low- and moderate-income homeowners.