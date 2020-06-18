WATERLOO — The Waterloo Rotary Club will open its annual Farm Market for a new season at 9 a.m. Saturday at 22 Locust St. behind the Village Hall and the antique shop.
The market will be open until 1 p.m. and will feature fresh produce from Cassim Farms, Schmucker Farms and Stoltzfus Farms; fresh roasted coffee from Cobblestone Coffee Roasters; garden plants, herbs and cut flowers from The Rusty Tiller; baked goods from Martin’s Bake Shack; authentic Mexican food from May’s Kitchen and hand-made gelato and ice-cold bubble tea drinks from MighTea Boba.
There also will be a chicken barbecue to benefit the Waterloo Library & Historical Society and a local charity fund-raising drive supporting St. Francis and St. Clare Parish in Waterloo and Seneca Falls.
Rotary officials said those attending must adhere to Center for Disease Control and state COVID-19 safety protocols of social distancing and wearing of face masks. They ask that only one person per household, if possible, attend the market due to capacity limits and that people move through the market and not linger.
Tables will be available outside of the market area for people who want to eat food on site. The market accepts SNAP benefits and participates in the Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program. Those with SNAP cards should see the market manager to exchange for tokens to spend at vendor booths.
The market will be set up each Saturday through October. For more information, go to rotaryfarmmarket@yahoo.com.