WATERLOO — The Waterloo Rotary Club handed out awards and inducted new officers during its recent Change Over Dinner at Seneca Lake Resorts in Romulus.
Marianne VanNostrand was selected as Rotarian of the Year.
The following Rotarians received Paul Harris Fellow awards: Rene’e Dombek, Stephanie Ross, Jeff Cassim, Walter Wolf, and outgoing Waterloo Rotary President Ray Grifa. Doris Wolf accepted her late husband’s award.
The following officers were inducted for 2023-24: Tom Dombek, president; Marianne VanNostrand, president-elect; Ray Grifa, past president; Lee Boise, vice president; Rosemary McCullough, secretary; Jim Hughes, treasurer.
Chris Shaffer, Kyle Black, Stephanie Ross, Gina Suffredini, and Carl McCullough were named to the board of directors.
In addition, the following committee appointments were made: Ray Grifa, Strategic Plan; Jeff Cassim, Foundation; Jane Shaffer, Community Services; Rene’e Dombek, Club Service; Gina Suffredini, Membership; Alice Burton, Youth Exchange; Marianne VanNostrand, Interact; Coreen Lowry, Literacy; Charles Bronson, Rotary Corp; Tiffany Folk, Sunshine; Jim Hughes, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards; Rosemary McCullough and Gina Suffredini, Camp Onseyawa; and Coreen Lowry and Jane Shaffer, Public Relations.
The Waterloo Rotary meets at 6 p.m. Mondays in the Secondo Piano portion of Ciccino’s Restaurant in downtown Waterloo. For more information on the club, contact Membership Chair Gina Suffredini at gmsuff@aol.com.