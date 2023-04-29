WATERLOO — The Board of Education has adopted a 2023-24 budget of $50.1 million. District residents get their chance to vote on it May 16.
The budget is up 9.5% from the current $45.7 million spending plan. School officials say most of that is due to a capital project approved by voters in December. That project also is the main reason state aid will jump from $29.5 to $33.6 million next year.
The amount to be raised by property taxes will increase from $12.8 to $13.02 million, or 1.75%.
The tax rate on true value has not yet been determined. The 2022-23 rate was $17.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Voters also will decide on a proposition to take $584,500 from the district’s bus and vehicle capital reserve fund to purchase two 70- to 74-passenger buses and one 48-passenger wheelchair bus. The proposed purchases would not impact local taxes.
A third proposition on the ballot is authorization to increase the money collected for the Waterloo Library & Historical Society, from $276,839.04 to $296,731.87.
Voters will elect three people to serve three-year terms on the nine-member Board of Education; those terms begin July 1. The candidates are Amber Amidon, Karen Burcroff, Brian Dwello, Michael Hayden, Kathryne Jones, Patrick Tellier, and incumbents Erin Brown and Christopher Felice.
A public hearing on the proposed budget, and to introduce the board candidates, will be 7 p.m. May 2 in the high school auditorium.
Voting is noon to 8 p.m. May 16 in the 109 Washington St. district offices.