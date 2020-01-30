WATERLOO — The Board of Education approved the provisional appointment of a new transportation supervisor at a special Wednesday morning meeting.
Appointed was D’Allah Laffoon, effective Feb. 18. He would succeed the retired Michael Dellesandro.
At the same time, the board accepted the resignation of Donald Miller Jr. as Facilities Director II less than a week after his appointment was approved by the board Jan. 21.
The board also approved a so-called “negative declaration” under the State Environmental Quality Review Act process for a voter-approved capital project. The project involves mechanical, plumbing and electrical system upgrades at the middle and high school buildings and replacement of the stadium athletic light fixtures at Tom Coughlin Stadium with new LED fixtures and pole assemblies.
The resolution states the project will not have a negative impact on the environment and no further review is needed.